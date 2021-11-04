Marathon Capital Management Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -189.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

