Marathon Capital Management Sells 94 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $222.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.28 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.