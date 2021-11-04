Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

MGDPF opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

