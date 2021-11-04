Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective reduced by analysts at NBF to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. NBF’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MOZ. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.34.

MOZ opened at C$2.49 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.13 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

