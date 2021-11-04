Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

MRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,629,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,364,777. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.