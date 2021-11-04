Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
MRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,629,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,364,777. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.
A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
