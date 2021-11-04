Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,351,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,842 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 286.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 695,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 515,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $5,060,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $2,560,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the second quarter worth $2,488,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VYGG opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. Vy Global Growth has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

