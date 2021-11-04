MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MariMed stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. MariMed has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of MariMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

