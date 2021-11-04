Mark Asset Management LP Sells 2,111 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mark Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 2.6% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,695,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.87.

NYSE MLM opened at $403.64 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $413.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.