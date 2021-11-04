Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.10

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195.10 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 195.05 ($2.55), with a volume of 2950182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.65 ($2.46).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.72.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.