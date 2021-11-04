Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Marlin Business Services has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. Marlin Business Services has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marlin Business Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 280.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.