Marlin (POND) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $68.68 million and $87.11 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00087329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00074883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00101221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,516.35 or 0.07287466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,708.08 or 0.99570650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022577 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.