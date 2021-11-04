Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,299,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after buying an additional 199,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.59%.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,503 shares of company stock valued at $885,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

