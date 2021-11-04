Marshall Wace LLP Invests $549,000 in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 74,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIZI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the second quarter worth about $6,180,000. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Lizhi by 469.7% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 701,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 578,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lizhi by 2,467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

LIZI opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Lizhi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lizhi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

