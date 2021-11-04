Marshall Wace LLP Invests $657,000 in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Navigator at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Navigator by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period.

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.