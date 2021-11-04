Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 69,425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP opened at $39.88 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEP. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

