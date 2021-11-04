Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 138,879 Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,879 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TGS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $809.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.