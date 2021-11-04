Marshall Wace LLP Takes $633,000 Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

