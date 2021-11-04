Mason Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

