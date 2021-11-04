Mason Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition makes up about 0.0% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNG. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,821,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,893,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,301,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNG opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

