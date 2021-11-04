Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $12.73 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $354.99 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.08.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

