Masters Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 8.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.34. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.16 and a 1 year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

