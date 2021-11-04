Masters Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,010,000. Telos comprises about 1.0% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 83,140 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of TLS opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 649.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $377,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,995,526. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.