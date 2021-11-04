Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 104,910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 711,708 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 115.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 4.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.