Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

MTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

MTLS opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 236.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

