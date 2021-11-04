Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

MTRN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.11. 851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.42. Materion has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $92.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Materion alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.