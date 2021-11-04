Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $365,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $349,300.00.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $91.79.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

