Matthew Neagle Sells 5,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth $36,856,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $136,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 85.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

