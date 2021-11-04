Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX) shares dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 59,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSEMKT:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

