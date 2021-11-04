Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Up 18.1%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s share price shot up 18.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.91 and last traded at C$39.60. 165,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 149,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.52.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 360.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.12.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

