MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Up 10.8%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 228,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -132.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 over the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

