Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 2,800 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 142.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $154.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $148.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,160 shares of company stock worth $1,435,480. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.