Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $236.58 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $239.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day moving average of $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,125 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

