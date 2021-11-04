Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,108 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

