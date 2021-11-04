Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 57,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 792.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average is $136.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

