Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $809,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,753 shares of company stock worth $25,665,468 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $498.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

