Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 25 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $679.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $621.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.37. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $680.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

