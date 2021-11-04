Melissa Jane Buchan Sells 1,700 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $92.14. 25,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

