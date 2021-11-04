Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.12

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 22727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $574.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $338,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

