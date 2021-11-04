Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.40 billion-$47.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.16 billion.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 316,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,048,682. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $228.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.16.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,786 shares of company stock valued at $17,499,680 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,044,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

