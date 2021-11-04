Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Mercury General has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.