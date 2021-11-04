Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.82 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,487. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

