Meridian Management Co. Acquires 36,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.68 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

