Meridian Management Co. Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $110.04.

