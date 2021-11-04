Meridian Management Co. Sells 2,979 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $222.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.28 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.