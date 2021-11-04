Merilee Buckley Sells 907 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $208,608.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $239.62 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $255.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 208.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 93,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $738,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

