Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 5,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,627,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 106,486 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 684.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 346,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

