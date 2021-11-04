Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 454 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,495.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,389.30. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

