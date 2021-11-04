Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 702.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,647,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,435.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,397.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,305.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.80 and a one year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.57 by $6.13. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target (up from $2,375.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,527.26.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.