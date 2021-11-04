Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.55 and a 1-year high of $106.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

