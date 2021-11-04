Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONLN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.

